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Bolsonaro no longer calls himself the legitimate president of Brazil

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Bolsonaro no longer calls himself the legitimate president of Brazil

Brazilian Senator and former presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro has deleted from his X account a letter in which he called himself the "elected president."

In the updated version of the "letter to the Brazilian nation," he identified himself as the "leader of Brazil."

"I want to say not only to my 60 million voters, but to the entire Brazilian people, that I am the leader, and that the criminals who stole the elections in Brazil are part of a criminal organization that has established a tyranny," the updated message reads. Bolsonaro also stated that he had moved his family to the United States because of the "politicization of the judicial system in Brazil" and now intends to lead the Brazilian opposition from abroad.

In the first version of the letter, Bolsonaro called himself the "true elected president of Brazil."

The second round of Brazil's presidential election was held on October 25. With 100% of the ballots counted, Brazil's incumbent president, Lula da Silva, received 51.79% of the vote, and Flávio Bolsonaro 48.21%.

Source: Kommersant

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