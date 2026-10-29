Health of Armenia's president has worsened, media report

The health of Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, the newspaper Hraparak writes.

The publication notes that the president did not take part in events marking the anniversary of the October 27 terrorist attack, and he also missed a number of events held as part of the COP-17 climate summit taking place in Armenia. In addition, the ceremony of The Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development 2025 was held under his patronage, but Khachaturyan was not present at that event either. Yesterday, a ceremonial reception was held for high-ranking guests, from the Queen of Spain to a prince of Saudi Arabia, but the president was not there either.

"According to our information, he is not often at his residence either. Khachaturyan has been ill for a long time. People have begun to notice significant changes in his appearance," the newspaper notes.

Earlier, information appeared in the media that the president has cancer and underwent surgery on his lung. His photos from a meeting of the board of trustees of the All-Armenian Fund "Hayastan," in which he looked not entirely healthy, caused a wide resonance.