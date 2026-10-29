 Ali Asadov is on a working visit to Georgia - UPDATED | 1news.az
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Ali Asadov is on a working visit to Georgia - UPDATED

1news Staff15:48 - Today
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Ali Asadov is on a working visit to Georgia - UPDATED

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia for a working visit on October 29.

This was reported to Report by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is reported that at the Tbilisi International Airport named after Shota Rustaveli, Prime Minister A. Asadov was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and other officials.

12:05

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov will visit Tbilisi on October 29–30 on a working visit at the head of a high-level government delegation, which will include the ministers of economy, energy, digital development and transport, as well as science and education.

During the trip, Ali Asadov will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze. In addition, the 11th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held under the chairmanship of the heads of government of the two countries.

Source: Sputnik Georgia

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