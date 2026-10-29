"I support the actions of the Civil Contract": Pashinyan on the brawl in parliament

The Prime Minister of Armenia stated that he supports the actions of the "Civil Contract" faction during the brawl in the National Assembly.

"I have said more than once that I condemn violence, and I want to emphasize this once again. But I support the steps taken today by the Civil Contract. Because if someone represents the opposition, he must not be insolent," Pashinyan said.

According to him, in the past as well, a member of "Strong Armenia" behaved insolently from the parliamentary rostrum, despite appeals, and did not apologize. It was clear that it would all end this way.

Pashinyan stated that all responsibility for what happened lies with the opposition.

Responding to a journalist's remark that a chair had been used (it was thrown by Deputy Speaker Vahagn Aleksanyan - ed.), Pashinyan said: "With a chair or something else — I support it, it is proportionate and correct."

A mass brawl broke out between deputies of the Armenian parliament during a session of the legislative body on Thursday.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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A mass brawl broke out between deputies in the Armenian parliament - VIDEO