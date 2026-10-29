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Pashinyan announces a "great October revolution against class enemies"

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Pashinyan announces a "great October revolution against class enemies"

In the political sense, we will break the arms and legs of those who engage in bribing voters.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in a conversation with journalists on October 29.

According to him, every citizen in Armenia has one vote.

"Those who have more than one vote are my class enemies. Destroying these people is my political obligation. If someone says that he has 25 votes, or something along those lines, I will go after that person, whether through law enforcement or through political instruments. A great October revolution will take place against these people, we will smash them from a political point of view, they must be eradicated," Pashinyan noted.

Source: news.am

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