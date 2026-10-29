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Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey hold meeting

1news Staff14:35 - Today
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Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey hold meeting

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with the head of Turkey's foreign policy agency, Hakan Fidan.

As Report informs, the meeting discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

It should be noted that Jeyhun Bayramov is on a visit to Turkey as part of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which is taking place in Ankara on October 29-30, 2026.

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