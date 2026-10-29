Naval drones attack container ship off the coast of Bulgaria

Naval drones attacked a Greek, Liberian-flagged container ship in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

As Reuters reports, Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the vessel came under attack by three naval drones about 21 nautical miles southeast of Cape Shabla. The crew was evacuated, and assistance was dispatched to the damaged container ship.

The vessel was traveling from Haifa in Israel to Constanta in Romania.

This is at least the sixth merchant vessel attacked in recent weeks off the coast of Bulgaria. The incidents have heightened concerns about the expansion of the risk zone in the Black Sea. In connection with this, Sofia has turned to its NATO and EU allies for assistance in strengthening maritime security.