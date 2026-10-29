 One of the "Fairy Chimneys" collapsed in Cappadocia, leaving people dead | 1news.az
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One of the "Fairy Chimneys" collapsed in Cappadocia, leaving people dead

1news Staff17:50 - Today
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One of the "Fairy Chimneys" collapsed in Cappadocia, leaving people dead

In Turkey's Cappadocia, at the Göreme open-air museum, one of the natural rock formations known as the "Fairy Chimneys" has collapsed.

As a result of the incident, 2 people were killed and one more was injured.

Teams of rescuers and medics have been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary data, heavy rains may have been the cause of the incident.

Scientists suggest that Cappadocia's "Fairy Chimneys" were formed as a result of differential erosion. Rainwater, concentrated surface runoff, temperature fluctuations, gravity, and wind eroded the comparatively soft volcanic rock, while harder layers or resistant blocks protected the material beneath them. The remaining sections gradually turned into separate cones, pillars, and towers with stone caps. This process cannot be linked to a single eruption, nor can the deposits be attributed to a single volcano. Multiple explosive eruptions spread ash, pumice, and rock fragments across Central Anatolia. Much later, water and weathering carved valleys into these layers, and the surviving ridges split into separate formations.

Source: Hürriyet

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