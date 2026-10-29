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NATO evaluation concludes in Baku

1news Staff19:15 - Today
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NATO evaluation concludes in Baku

Under NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept Program, the second-level evaluation (NEL-2) of a pair of Mi-17-1V helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force has been completed.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, in accordance with the plan, tasks were carried out involving the evacuation of the wounded, the transportation of humanitarian cargo and personnel, as well as low-altitude flights. In addition, the crews' actions in eliminating various malfunctions that may occur on aircraft were tested.

The NATO evaluation team highly assessed the capabilities and abilities of the declared pair of helicopters, their crews, and the relevant units.

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