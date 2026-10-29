Azerbaijan makes statement at the UN regarding those missing during the First Karabakh War

Azerbaijan made a statement regarding those missing during the First Karabakh War at the UN open debate on the topic "Women, Peace and Security in the Next Quarter Century: Delivering on the Promise Through Implementation."

According to Report, the statement was delivered by Nahida Baghirova, adviser at Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN.

According to her, armed conflicts continue to affect women and children around the world: "Against the backdrop of non-compliance with international obligations, as well as impunity for violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, such actions continue."

Baghirova recalled that the humanitarian consequences of armed conflicts, according to Security Council Resolution 2474 (2019), require timely and adequate international support to meet the needs of the affected population, including women and girls, and to address the problems that have arisen:

"The long-standing conflict has ended; however, despite the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda in the region, the fate and whereabouts of thousands of Azerbaijanis missing in connection with the past armed conflict still remain a pressing humanitarian problem.

Clarifying the fate of missing persons and advancing relevant international efforts in this direction are extremely important for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan continues to carry out large-scale construction and reconstruction work in the post-conflict period to enable internally displaced persons to exercise their right to a safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their native lands. Within the framework of the Great Return program, special measures have been taken to expand the rights and opportunities of women and girls and their participation in the reconstruction process.

However, these efforts are still hampered by the constant mine threat. Since November 2020, 443 people, including women and children, have become victims of mine incidents, and these figures continue to grow. This difficult situation underscores the urgent need to strengthen national humanitarian demining capacity and to provide adequate international assistance in support of demining efforts.

Despite these difficulties, thanks to the measures implemented by the government, about 96,000 people have already returned and are currently living and working in the cities, towns, and villages being restored."