 Three people killed in helicopter collision in the U.S. | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Three people killed in helicopter collision in the U.S.

1news Staff08:25 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Three people killed in helicopter collision in the U.S.

Three people were killed in a midair collision of two helicopters in the state of Oregon in the United States.

This was reported by the press service of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

"On October 29, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., witnesses reported <...> that two helicopters had collided at the intersection of Amity-Dayton Highway and Cruickshank Road north of McMinnville," the statement on the sheriff's office page on the social network Facebook says. "Law enforcement officers and paramedics confirmed that there were two people on board the Robinson helicopter, and one more was on board the [helicopter] Airbus. All three were killed."

As noted, on board the Robinson R22 helicopter were a flight instructor from the state of Texas and his student from the United Kingdom, and on board the Airbus was a 38-year-old local resident.

No information about the causes of the incident has been provided so far. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Share:
961

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

World

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

World

Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

Reuters: The U.S. told the Baltics not to "anger" Russia

Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Under Serzh Sargsyan, a state company was sold below its appraised value — prosecutors uncover violations

Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Elon Musk: Ukraine violated the Starlink terms of use

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Latest news

Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Today, 12:20

Member of parliament proposes refunding money for poor-quality internet

Today, 12:15

FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Today, 11:50

CBA strengthens control over financial flows

Today, 11:40

Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

Today, 11:30

New rules for employees working in windy weather adopted in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:20

Reuters: The U.S. told the Baltics not to "anger" Russia

Today, 11:15

Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

Today, 11:07

Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Today, 11:00

Record growth in the number of women drivers recorded in Azerbaijan

Today, 10:30

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $122 per barrel

Today, 10:08

Drones attack oil refinery in Samara region

Today, 10:00

Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen

Today, 09:55

EUFOR helicopter crashes in Bosnia and Herzegovina: there are fatalities

Today, 09:50

Houthis announce six military operations in Saudi Arabia

Today, 09:45

Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

Today, 09:40

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Today, 09:35

Axios: Pentagon general admits to leaking classified data

Today, 09:30

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

Today, 09:03

More than 860 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight into Friday

Today, 09:00
All news