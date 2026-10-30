Three people killed in helicopter collision in the U.S.

Three people were killed in a midair collision of two helicopters in the state of Oregon in the United States.

This was reported by the press service of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

"On October 29, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., witnesses reported <...> that two helicopters had collided at the intersection of Amity-Dayton Highway and Cruickshank Road north of McMinnville," the statement on the sheriff's office page on the social network Facebook says. "Law enforcement officers and paramedics confirmed that there were two people on board the Robinson helicopter, and one more was on board the [helicopter] Airbus. All three were killed."

As noted, on board the Robinson R22 helicopter were a flight instructor from the state of Texas and his student from the United Kingdom, and on board the Airbus was a 38-year-old local resident.

No information about the causes of the incident has been provided so far. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.