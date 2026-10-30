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Media: CENTCOM chief presents Trump with plans for strikes on Iran

1news Staff08:30 - Today
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Media: CENTCOM chief presents Trump with plans for strikes on Iran

The head of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Bradley Cooper, on Thursday presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a report outlining options for possible strikes on Iran.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to its information, the meeting held at the White House was also attended by War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces General Dan Caine.

As the publication writes, Cooper rarely briefs Trump in person, so the meeting may indicate that the United States is increasingly considering launching large-scale military operations.

Earlier, the WSJ, citing sources, reported that Washington had warned several Persian Gulf countries about a possible "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the midterm elections to Congress. At the same time, the publication reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance, with the approval of the master of the White House, sent a letter to the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, in which he proposed holding a meeting of representatives of the United States and Iran in the near future and noted that he could lead the negotiations on Washington's behalf. The Tasnim agency reported that the Iranian side had received the letter but had not yet responded to it.

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