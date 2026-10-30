More than 860 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight into Friday

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 862 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight into Friday, with most of the drones destroyed on distant approaches.

"Between 8:30 p.m. on October 29 and 7:30 a.m. on October 30, 862 UAVs flew toward the Moscow region," Sobyanin wrote in his channel on the Max messenger app.

He noted that most of the drones were eliminated on distant approaches.

The capital's mayor specified that 170 UAVs were neutralized on the approach to Moscow.