Axios: Pentagon general admits to leaking classified data

Brett Sylvia, the former chief strategist of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, has admitted to passing classified information to journalists concerning the Russian-Ukrainian war and the American-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Axios reports this, citing Pentagon data.

According to the outlet, Sylvia acknowledged that over the past year he had passed classified information about Ukraine and Iran to two journalists. It is also noted that the general "repeatedly had difficulties passing polygraph tests."

The Pentagon accuses Sylvia of the "unauthorized disclosure of information to media employees." At the same time, according to the report, the general answered questions about his contacts with journalists in order to clarify the circumstances of the leaks, and also handed over his personal phone for examination.