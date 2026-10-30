Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

Three candidates have been nominated to the Milli Majlis for the post of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As APA reports, this is reflected in the draft resolution "On the election of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights.

The candidates for the post of ombudsman are the incumbent ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, Jeyhun Garajayev, and Elshana Veliyeva.

Sabina Yashar gizi Aliyeva was elected ombudsman by the Milli Majlis on November 29, 2019, from among three candidates nominated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Yasinali oglu Garajayev served as a judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2010–2025.

Since 2016, he has been an independent expert of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT). His mandate expires in 2028.

Elshana Rafig gizi Veliyeva is a judge of the Supreme Court and a member of the Judicial Selection Committee.

Note that the issue "On the election of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been included in the agenda of tomorrow's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights.

According to the law "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the ombudsman is elected for a term of 7 years. Thirty days before the expiration of the incumbent ombudsman's term of office, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan submits to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan the candidacies of three people for the election of a new ombudsman. The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopts the relevant decision on the election of the ombudsman within 15 days.

The same person cannot be elected to the post of ombudsman more than twice.