Drones attack oil refinery in Samara region

This morning, drones attacked an oil refinery in Novokuybyshevsk, Samara region.

According to ASTRA, citing local residents, a large fire broke out on the plant's premises and continues to spread.

JSC Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery has been part of the Rosneft group since 2007.

Its production capacity is about 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

The plant produces more than 20–30 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for Russia's Aerospace Forces, as well as bitumen and petroleum coke.