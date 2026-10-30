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Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

1news Staff11:07 - Today
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Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

Coffin manufacturers in Europe have formed an industry coalition and are preparing a complaint to the European Commission (EC) demanding an anti-dumping investigation into coffin imports from China.

This was reported by the European outlet Politico, citing sources.

"Small companies have been unable to withstand competition from non-European exporters," consultant Folco Ciulli, who is helping coordinate the preparation of the complaint, told the outlet. He added that over the past five years, a quarter of coffin-making enterprises in Europe have closed due to import pressure — their number has fallen from 120 to 90.

According to manufacturers, producing a coffin in China costs roughly three times less than, for example, in Italy when using the same type of wood. According to the Europeans, this may be linked to Beijing's subsidies, tax breaks for exporters, cheap raw materials, as well as the increase in tariffs on Chinese goods by the United States, as a result of which the flow of products has been redirected to Europe.

The EU's imbalance in mutual trade with the PRC remains one of Brussels' key pain points, while Beijing has repeatedly criticized the unilateral and unfair trade restrictions imposed by the EU on Chinese products.

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