In recent weeks, Pentagon officials have urged NATO allies, including the Baltic states, to soften their rhetoric toward Russia.

In the view of the American side, some statements by European leaders and officials undermine Europe's security.

This was reported by Reuters, citing four sources familiar with the situation.

According to one of the agency's interlocutors, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby recently told an Estonian official that Russia should not be "provoked."

It is noted that these appeals come amid renewed efforts by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.