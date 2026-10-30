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Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

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Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on October 30 to continue talks on settling the conflict between Iran and the United States.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources.

According to the agency, the negotiation process and the position of the Qatari side were coordinated with Washington. No other details were provided.

Earlier, Qatari mediators presented Iran with a new draft agreement aimed at de-escalating the conflict in the region. In particular, the document envisaged steps by the parties to «build confidence».

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the agreements reached with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. About 25% of the world's oil trade volumes and approximately 20% of liquefied natural gas supplies pass through it.

Subsequently, the U.S. administration effectively signaled that it intends to abandon large-scale military action against Iran and shift to attempts to exert economic pressure on the country through sanctions.

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