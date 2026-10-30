 For tiny Armenia — how come? Moscow takes note of the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission | 1news.az
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For tiny Armenia — how come? Moscow takes note of the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission

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For tiny Armenia — how come? Moscow takes note of the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission

The staff of the U.S. Embassy in Armenia numbers between 2,500 and 3,000 people, which raises questions given the country's small size.

This was stated by Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexei Shevtsov in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"In Armenia, by the way, the staff of the American embassy numbers two and a half to three thousand people. For tiny Armenia — how come? I don't know, maybe Armenia is a very beautiful country, the cuisine there is very good, maybe American citizens simply like living and working there. Maybe that's why, or maybe for some other reason," Shevtsov said.

As a reminder, in January 2025 Armenia and the United States signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership providing for expanded cooperation in the areas of security, defense, the economy, energy, and public administration. The document also envisages deeper interaction between the two countries in the field of border security and law enforcement.

In January 2026, Yerevan and Washington also published a framework document on implementing the TRIPP project, which provides for the development of transport links across Armenian territory.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over the expansion of the American presence in Armenia and the deepening of Yerevan's cooperation with Washington in the security sphere. The Russian side has been critical of joint Armenian-American military exercises, as well as the activities of the European Union's monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Moscow has emphasized that Armenia has the right to determine its foreign policy priorities independently, but that its rapprochement with Western military-political structures should not harm allied obligations and Russia's security interests. According to the Russian side's assessment, a strengthened Western presence could lead to additional tension in the South Caucasus and complicate Yerevan's relations with Moscow.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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