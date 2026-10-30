In Germany, a school bus crashed into a residential building: there are injuries

In the German town of Bad Oldesloe, located in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein, a school bus drove into a residential building.

As a result of the incident, at least 20 people were injured, the majority of whom are children.

As 1news.az reports, the accident occurred today at around 07:20 local time. The bus broke through the wall of the building and ended up in the living room of the residential house. At the moment of the collision, there were elementary school students and several adults in the vehicle. Some of the passengers were trapped among the debris.

Emergency services arrived at the scene. Due to the large number of injured, a mass casualty incident regime was declared. According to preliminary data, four people sustained serious injuries, while another 16 suffered minor injuries.

According to the local publication News5, before leaving the road, the bus drove through a roundabout and struck a passenger car. As a result of the collision, the area around the building was strewn with debris.

All passengers who were trapped in the bus were rescued. People were also evacuated from the residential building.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are still being established. Police have cordoned off the scene. In the near future, specialists will assess the technical condition of the building to determine whether it is at risk of collapse.