Zelensky to pay a visit to Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a working visit to Turkey on October 31 at the invitation of the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was announced by the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, Burhanettin Duran, on the social network of the Turkish platform NSosyal.

According to him, the talks will take place in Istanbul. The parties will discuss steps for the further development of bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and international issues, primarily the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the security situation in the Black Sea region.

Source: Anadolu