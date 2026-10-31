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Trump called the appointment of Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary a good idea

1news Staff11:10 - Today
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Trump called the appointment of Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary a good idea

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider appointing singer Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary.

"Good idea. I guess I need to think about it," Trump told conservative American journalist Benny Johnson in an interview posted on the blogger's page on X. The American leader also noted that Johnson himself would do a good job in that role.

On October 25, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung jokingly proposed appointing Minaj to the post of the new press secretary.

Earlier, Trump effectively recommended that former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia resign after only about a week on the job. Thus, Zacharia lasted in the post only five days, breaking the anti-record set in 2017 by former U.S. administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

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