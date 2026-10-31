 Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal

1news Staff11:15 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski defended the actions of the police at the Constitutional Tribunal building, saying that law enforcement officers were ensuring that lawfully elected judges could resume the institution's work.

He said this to journalists on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Bloomberg reports.

"This is about allowing lawfully elected judges to begin their work," Sikorski said, commenting on the police actions amid the escalating conflict over the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal.

The crisis erupted after the tribunal's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and his deputy, Bartosz Sochanski, were suspended from their duties for a month. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who has the longest tenure at the tribunal, announced that the leadership was passing to her. Police arrived at the institution's premises, and protesters supporting Swieczkowski gathered outside the building.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki cut short a trip to Senegal and returned to Warsaw. He called what is happening a violation of the constitutional order and accused his opponents of attempting a forcible takeover of a state body. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, on the contrary, stated that restoring the rule of law is the government's duty.

The standoff is linked to a protracted dispute over the composition of the Constitutional Tribunal. The parliamentary majority elected new judges, but Nawrocki refused to swear in some of them. As a result, they were not allowed to work, and the dispute over the legitimacy of the appointments has become one of the central conflicts between Tusk's government and the president, who is supported by the nationalist opposition.

Share:
470

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Society

Rain fell in most regions, snow fell in Shahdag — ACTUAL WEATHER

World

Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland

World

Fire at a shoe factory in India claims the lives of four people

Trump accuses Soros of financing protests against him

Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal

Trump called the appointment of Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary a good idea

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Under Serzh Sargsyan, a state company was sold below its appraised value — prosecutors uncover violations

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Volkswagen prepares to cut more than 10,000 additional employees

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

Latest news

A car struck and killed a cyclist in Baku

Today, 12:10

Fire at a shoe factory in India claims the lives of four people

Today, 12:00

In Ganja, a 68-year-old man died of electric shock

Today, 11:50

In Ganja, a repairman robbed the house where he was working - VIDEO

Today, 11:40

Trump accuses Soros of financing protests against him

Today, 11:35

Rain fell in most regions, snow fell in Shahdag — ACTUAL WEATHER

Today, 11:20

Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal

Today, 11:15

Trump called the appointment of Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary a good idea

Today, 11:10

The European Union and Canada announce the creation of an alliance

Today, 11:03

Karabakh Revival Fund takes part in information session on grant competitions for NGOs

Today, 11:01

"HALO Trust" — an organization known for dubious and suspicious activities in the field of demining

Today, 10:50

Japan intends to make weapons production a driving force of its economy

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan proposes including heart and cornea transplants in the mandatory health insurance package

Today, 10:20

OpenAI fails to raise targeted $30 billion ahead of IPO

Today, 10:00

Ebola death toll exceeds 5,000 in DR Congo

Today, 09:45

The price of Azerbaijani oil exceeded $126

Today, 09:35

Turkey nominates Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN secretary-general

Today, 09:30

Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland

Today, 09:25

Press secretary of Poland's president declares a "violation of his immunity"

Today, 09:20

Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company

Today, 09:00
All news