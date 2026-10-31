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Trump accuses Soros of financing protests against him

1news Staff11:35 - Today
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Trump accuses Soros of financing protests against him

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the protest rallies against him are paid for by billionaire George Soros.

The Wall Street Journal writes about this.

"Another protester. They are paid by Soros. And this guy is cheap. 250 bucks, can you imagine?" the American leader said at a campaign rally in Florida when he noticed a protesting man there.
The politician called the protesting American a "loser" and demanded that he be removed.
Trump drew attention to the fact that his "punch lines" are interrupted by protesters every time.

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