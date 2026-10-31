Bus carrying tourists involved in a traffic accident in Turkey, there are injured

In the Turkish province of Edirne in the west of the country, a bus carrying tourists collided with a truck.



This was reported by the IHA agency.



Ten Bulgarian tourists were injured. The bus was traveling to Istanbul from Bulgaria.

“A bus belonging to a Bulgarian company collided with a truck loaded with pomegranates (the fruit – ed.) near the village of Kemalkoy. As a result of the road accident, ten citizens of Bulgaria were injured, they have been hospitalized,” the agency stated.