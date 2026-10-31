In India, a man attacked schoolgirls with a chainsaw, two girls injured

In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a man burst into a school classroom and injured two female students with a mechanical chainsaw.

As 1news.az reports, citing The Indian Express, the incident occurred at a school in the Anantapur district.

One of the victims is 15 years old and is in the 10th grade. The girl sustained deep wounds to her neck and abdomen, and her right arm was almost severed. The second student was injured while trying to stop the attacker.

The suspect has been detained. According to preliminary police data, he is a relative of one of the victims. During repair work at the school, staff mistook him for a worker and let him inside. The motive for the attack and the nature of the relationship between the man and the girl are being established.