Vučić may be elected chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party

The chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party (SPP), Miloš Vučević, has proposed the candidacy of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for the post of the political force's new leader; the vote on this issue will take place on December 13.

"I, as chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party, propose convening an extraordinary session on December 13. At it we will elect the party's new leadership and governing bodies, and also prepare for the coming period. <…> I will nominate Aleksandar Vučić for the post of the new chairman of the SPP," Vučević noted during a session of the party's supreme council.



Vučić already headed the party in the period from 2012 to 2023. Vučević has held the post of SPP chairman since 2023.



Early elections to the National Assembly (Serbia's unicameral parliament) were held on October 25. According to preliminary voting results, the "Student List" can count on 141 seats, while Vučić's list "United Serbia" can count on 103 seats in parliament. Earlier, the politician acknowledged his defeat in the elections. To form a new government, it is enough to have the support of 126 deputies.



Source: TASS