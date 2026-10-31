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Iran sends delegation to Qatar to discuss U.S. proposals

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Iran sends delegation to Qatar to discuss U.S. proposals

Iran is studying the American proposals conveyed in a message from U.S. Vice President JD Vance and has sent a delegation to Qatar to clarify the details of possible agreements.

This was reported by the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya, citing sources.

According to the channel, Vance's initiatives are finding a positive response in Tehran, and a "positive atmosphere" prevails at the talks, which gives hope for a breakthrough in the near future. It is noted that the message contains only general principles rather than a ready-made plan. To discuss the proposals concerning the Iranian nuclear program, the authorities of the Islamic Republic have formed special committees.

According to Al Arabiya's sources, Iran is demanding guarantees of a complete and final end to the war in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran insists on a halt to hostilities before the start of official negotiations. Contacts with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei and with mediators are being conducted directly.

In Doha, the Iranian delegation is working on coordinating a road map together with the Qatari side. It is expected that if this document is successfully drawn up and progress is made in the talks with Iran, an American delegation will visit Qatar.

Source: TASS

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