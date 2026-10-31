Erdogan: Turkey will continue efforts to ensure security in the Black Sea

Turkey will continue its efforts to ensure security in the Black Sea, as well as its contacts with Russia on this issue.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Ankara.

"It is obvious that attacks on civilian vessels and actions capable of increasing tensions in the Black Sea will benefit no one," he emphasized.

Erdogan also confirmed Turkey's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.