 Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed in Bahrain - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed in Bahrain - PHOTO

1news Staff21:05 - Today
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Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed in Bahrain - PHOTO

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed further strengthening of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi.

As 1news.az reports, Mirzoyan announced this on the social network X following the meeting held in Manama.

According to the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed strengthening institutional cooperation and expanding economic ties.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the development of regional transport infrastructure, the implementation of the "Crossroads of Peace" and TRIPP initiatives, the further institutionalization of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

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