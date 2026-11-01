U.S. Marine detained in Japan for drunk driving

Japanese police detained a 21-year-old U.S. Marine Corps serviceman on the island of Okinawa on suspicion of driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

As 1news.az reports citing the Kyodo agency, the incident occurred in the city of Okinawa in an area located near the American air base Kadena.

The detainee turned out to be Corporal Calvin Montoya Cardona, serving at the U.S. military base Camp Hansen.

According to police, the serviceman was driving while intoxicated and allegedly collided with another car, after which he fled the scene. He later returned, and police officers conducted a test, establishing that the alcohol content in his system was more than twice the permissible limit.

The incident occurred on October 31 at around 00:25 local time, when American servicemen are prohibited from leaving their bases.

It is reported that the detainee admitted guilt in driving while intoxicated. Police are also investigating his possible involvement in the traffic accident.