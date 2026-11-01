ISNA: Fuel vessel catches fire off the coast of the Gulf of Oman

A wooden vessel carrying fuel caught fire off the coast of the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

As 1news.az reports citing ISNA, this was announced by the press service of the port of Sirik in Iran's Hormozgan province.

"This morning, at a distance of 2 miles (3.22 km) from the shore in Sirik, a fire broke out on a fuel vessel," the report says.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured as a result of the incident.

The agency does not provide other details of the incident.