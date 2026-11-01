Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up its territories, including Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv will not give up the territories under Moscow's control.

As 1news.az reports, the Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with CNN Türk during his visit to Turkey.

"We cannot recognize that our eastern territories, including Crimea, which is under temporary Russian occupation, belong to Russia. This contradicts our pride, the will of our society and our constitution.

Russia wants this and is trying to convey it to us through various intermediaries. However, this is not a sound or reasonable approach. Therefore, our priority is to secure a ceasefire along the existing front line, and then to discuss other issues," the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, the agenda of the meeting envisaged as part of the Ukrainian-Russian peace process will include such topics as energy, a maritime ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners.

The main agenda of the leaders' summit is to secure an unconditional, complete ceasefire and to monitor its observance with a powerful monitoring mechanism: "This will be a diplomatic step on the path to peace.

Achieving a ceasefire is one issue. How you will carry out monitoring afterwards, how you will control it and who will control it is a separate issue. Next comes the road map leading to the end of the war.

Security guarantees are also very important. Recently, Russia has also been saying that it wants security guarantees. However, it was we who were attacked. The side in need of security guarantees is us, yet Moscow is raising this issue as well. In that case, everyone is ready to discuss it," Zelensky said.

Recall that Zelensky also stated his readiness to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkey.