Turkey and South Korea to sign a number of bilateral documents

Turkey and South Korea intend to sign a number of documents to strengthen the legal framework of bilateral relations.

As 1news.az reports, this was written on the social network X by the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung and will pay a visit to Seoul on November 1-4," he said.

It is noted that at the official meetings, which will take place on Tuesday, November 3, the strategic partnership relations between the two countries will be discussed, and an exchange of views on current regional and global issues will take place.

"Various documents will also be signed that will strengthen the treaty and legal framework of bilateral relations," Duran indicated.