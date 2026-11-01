Russia's FSB detains teenager while checking U.S. data on terrorist attack in Moscow

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), while verifying information from the United States about preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow, detained a teenager who had posted a video on TikTok threatening his intention to commit a crime in the "Tsaritsyno" park.

As 1news.az informs with reference to Russian media, this was announced by the FSB's Public Relations Center (PRC).

"The Federal Security Service, together with Rosgvardia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee of Russia, conducted a check of information received from U.S. law enforcement agencies about preparations for a terrorist act in the city of Moscow on the territory of the "Tsaritsyno" museum-reserve. As a result of the measures taken, a minor citizen of the Russian Federation was detained who had posted on the short video service TikTok his photographs in tactical clothing, a balaclava, a cap, glasses, headphones, with an object resembling an automatic weapon, as well as photographs taken at the "Tsaritsyno" museum-reserve, with the caption: I found a place (translated from English: "I found a place")," the agency emphasized.

His means of communication revealed not only the account from which the threats were posted, but also a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel and search queries about terrorist attacks and other violent actions that had been committed.