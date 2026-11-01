Reuters: Trump prepares to govern the U.S. bypassing Congress in case of a Democratic victory

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has spent several months preparing for a possible Democratic takeover of Congress, drawing up plans to continue implementing key items of its agenda through executive power.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Reuters, citing a White House official and two sources familiar with these plans.

According to the agency's interlocutors, senior officials, including U.S. presidential homeland security adviser Stephen Miller and the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, have been working since April with the White House counsel's office to identify executive actions in the areas of immigration, tariffs, housing costs, and federal spending that Trump could take without congressional approval.

Sources also told journalists that White House counsel Will Scharf and his team are studying what Trump can do on his own within the law, where he can expand the limits of his powers, and how to defend these decisions in court.

The agency noted that gaining control of Congress would give Democrats the opportunity to conduct investigations into Trump, block bills, and limit his spending priorities. However, Trump would retain broad executive powers in the spheres of trade, foreign policy, and the federal apparatus.

In addition, Democrats need to achieve a net gain of four seats in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in order to overturn the Republicans' narrow majorities — 218 to 214 and 53 to 47, respectively. Journalists noted that, according to public opinion polls, the Democrats have a chance of winning the House of Representatives, while the situation in the Senate remains uncertain.