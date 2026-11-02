Two tankers hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Two tankers were blown up by mines while traveling along a route in the Strait of Hormuz that had not been authorized by Iran.

This was reported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces).

"Two violating tankers were blown up by naval mines while following an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC statement said.

It is noted that one of the vessels belongs to the supertanker class; as a result of the incident, it caught fire.