Bulgaria's CEC: Yotova wins the election after 98.4 percent of the votes are counted

Bulgaria's incumbent president Iliana Yotova and vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev are winning the country's presidential election after 98.43% of the protocols have been processed, the country's Central Election Commission reports.

The second round of the presidential election was held in Bulgaria the day before. The country's citizens chose between the two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round.

Incumbent President Iliana Yotova and former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov competed for the post of head of state.

According to the CEC's data as of 03:00 local time (05:00 Baku time - ed.), 98.43% of the protocols have been processed, Yotova is receiving 57.63% of the votes, and 39.4% of voters voted for Gyurov.

Official results will be announced no later than November 4.