Somali pirates seize Iranian vessel with 23 crew members

The Iranian fishing vessel Azini was seized by armed pirates off the northeastern coast of Somalia, the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO) reported.

"The vessel could potentially be used as a mother ship for further pirate attacks," the center's warning said.

The safety of the crew remains unknown. In an update, MSCIO reported that the Azini is approaching a maritime shipping route. The incident is being investigated by the European Union naval operation Atalanta.

An officer of the Puntland maritime police told the Associated Press (AP) that the vessel was seized by 12 pirates. On board were 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali guards.

Source: RBC