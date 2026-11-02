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Trump: I want to be kind

1news Staff09:30 - Today
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Trump: I want to be kind

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington could take new actions against Iran if the parties fail to reach agreements.

"The only reason we haven't finished with Iran is that I want to be kind. I want to try to save all lives, if I can," the American leader noted, speaking at a rally before Republican Party supporters in the state of Iowa ahead of the midterm congressional elections.

"But at some point we are going to have to give it to them," he emphasized.

Before the rally, Trump also told reporters, commenting on the conflict with Iran: "We're going to end this one way or another very soon. They will either make a deal, or we will simply put an end to it." According to the American leader, the United States can do this "the easy way," though he did not provide details.

On October 8, Trump stated that the United States does not intend to strike Iran before the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3.

On Saturday, he assured that negotiations with Tehran are going well, but expressed doubt about Iran's trustworthiness. At the same time, the American leader declined to give a definitive answer to the question about a possible resumption of military action against the Islamic Republic next week.

According to the Axios portal, Trump does not intend to resume military action against Iran immediately after the midterm congressional elections, as he is counting on betting on negotiations with Tehran.

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