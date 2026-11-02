Sabotage attempt at oil refinery foiled in Syria

Syria's security services reported that they had prevented a terrorist sabotage operation targeting an oil refinery in the city of Homs.

According to the agency, the area was cordoned off and the suspects were detained immediately before the attack was to be carried out. Suicide belts, improvised explosive devices, electronic equipment for remote detonation, as well as detailed maps of the plant were seized from them.

The statement notes that following the prevention of the attack, the level of security at all of Syria's energy facilities has been «raised to maximum readiness».

The Homs refinery, along with the oil refining complex at the port of Baniyas on the Mediterranean coast, plays a key role in supplying the local market with petroleum products.

Source: SANA