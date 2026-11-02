U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that she considers the humanitarian mission in the city of Aleshki in the Kherson region successful, and expressed gratitude to Russia and Ukraine.

«The ceasefire has ended. The mission was crowned with success <...>. On behalf of America, I express my gratitude to Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation with regard to the ceasefire in Aleshki», she wrote on November 1 on X. «I hope that Aleshki will become the foundation for a lasting peace between the two countries. The ceasefire began on October 27, 2026 and continued until November 1, 2026, as planned», she added.

Earlier, Russia and Ukraine, with the assistance of the U.S. first lady, agreed to a ceasefire in Aleshki in the Kherson region to ensure the conduct of a humanitarian operation. After the truce regime was introduced on October 27, a humanitarian mission was carried out, including the evacuation from this zone of civilians wishing to leave for both Russia and Ukraine.