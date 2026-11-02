 Spain identifies 12 foreigners among those killed in train crash | 1news.az
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Spain identifies 12 foreigners among those killed in train crash

1news Staff10:20 - Today
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Spain identifies 12 foreigners among those killed in train crash

The railway disaster in the Spanish province of Toledo claimed the lives not only of local residents: among the 69 victims were citizens of several countries at once.

According to preliminary data from judicial authorities, the identities of 12 foreign victims have been established, but the final number of those killed from other countries may turn out to be higher.

This was reported by the High Court of the autonomous community of Castilla–La Mancha.

According to the published data, among the foreign victims are four citizens of the United States, as well as one person each from Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Tunisia, France, the Czech Republic, and Japan.

Identification of the victims is continuing. Citizens of Australia and Japan remain on the lists of the missing, and they may be among the three people whose identities have not yet been established.

As a reminder, the tragedy occurred on the morning of October 28 near the settlement of Urda in the province of Toledo. Two passenger trains traveling on the Madrid–Seville route collided there. More than 540 people were on board the trains.

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