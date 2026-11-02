 Russia restricts exports of a number of petrochemical products | 1news.az
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Russia restricts exports of a number of petrochemical products

1news Staff10:45 - Today
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Russia restricts exports of a number of petrochemical products

Russia has introduced a temporary ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

The corresponding decree was signed in order to maintain a stable supply of raw materials to Russian industrial enterprises.

This is stated on the website of the press service of the Government of the Russian Federation. News - Government of Russia

The restriction, which is in effect for three months, applies to the export of coal and petroleum benzene, toluene, orthoxylene, paraxylene and phenol.

These substances are used, in particular, in the production of paint and varnish coatings for the automotive, aviation, shipbuilding and railway engineering industries, food packaging, floor coverings, insulating materials for cable products, as well as in the medical industry.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to the export of petrochemical products as part of international transit transportation, supplies through international humanitarian aid, and support for the activities of Russian organizations on the Svalbard archipelago.

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