 Armenia begins designing TRIPP infrastructure | 1news.az
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Armenia begins designing TRIPP infrastructure

1news Staff12:20 - Today
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Armenia begins designing TRIPP infrastructure

The government of Armenia has effectively already begun implementing the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made this statement.

"Even before organizing further processes, the government of Armenia will, on its own initiative, begin commissioning design work for the railway, the highway, and the power transmission lines within the framework of the TRIPP project. We do not want to lose time. As soon as the TRIPP development company is formed, the government of Armenia will hand over to it the work already completed," the prime minister said.

"It is undoubted and unequivocal that as a result of the implementation of the TRIPP project, Armenia will be unblocked in all directions: both East-West and North-South. However, unblocking in all these directions does not at all mean that the entire infrastructure will become part of the TRIPP project. The TRIPP project will include the Nrnadzor-Karchevan railway, as well as the power transmission lines and the highway. The issues of the gas pipeline and the oil pipeline will be discussed later," the head of the cabinet noted.

Source: news.am

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