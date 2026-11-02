Naval blockade and the Strait of Hormuz: Tehran names its key demands to the U.S.

Iran will not enter into an agreement with the United States unless Washington takes Tehran's interests into account and meets its demands, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

"There will be no agreement, and the Strait of Hormuz will not open and will not be safe, until the United States lifts the naval blockade and accepts Iran's legitimate demands," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

Baghaei noted that currently the only real initiative to resolve the crisis is the seven-day plan to open the strait, which Tehran presented to Washington during the Iranian delegation's visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. According to him, the proposal is still relevant, "the ball is in the American court."

According to the Iranian side's plan, if such a seven-day plan is implemented, the parties could then begin negotiations aimed at resolving the problems that triggered the military confrontation.

In recent months, the U.S. Navy has been conducting a naval blockade of Iran. It is assumed that such measures will inflict severe economic damage on Tehran and force it to make concessions in negotiations with Washington.