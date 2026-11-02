"Give us Patriots for a month": Zelensky sets a condition for Trump
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Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russian refineries for a month if the United States provides a stock of missiles for the Patriot air defense system.
Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Fox News.
"If you need us not to strike Russian refineries for a month, give me Patriots for one month," he set out his condition.
Zelensky called the strikes on Russian refineries a response to attacks on Ukrainian electricity facilities, gas infrastructure, and oil refining plants.
Source: life.ru
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