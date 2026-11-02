Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russian refineries for a month if the United States provides a stock of missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Fox News.

"If you need us not to strike Russian refineries for a month, give me Patriots for one month," he set out his condition.

Zelensky called the strikes on Russian refineries a response to attacks on Ukrainian electricity facilities, gas infrastructure, and oil refining plants.

Source: life.ru