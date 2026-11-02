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Erdogan calls for seeking an alternative to routes through Hormuz

1news Staff14:50 - Today
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Erdogan calls for seeking an alternative to routes through Hormuz

The risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have once again demonstrated the need to create reliable alternative routes for international trade.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in an interview with the South Korean agency Yonhap.

"The current crisis has shown once again how vitally important it is to develop reliable alternative routes for international trade," the Turkish leader said, commenting on the situation in global energy markets and on international trade routes.

As Erdogan noted, Turkey is working to strengthen transport and logistics links between Asia and Europe. In this connection, he mentioned plans to revive the historic Hejaz Railway.

He also expressed interest in more active participation by South Korean companies in Turkey's regional transport and logistics projects.

"We would like Korean companies to participate more actively in Turkey's regional transport and logistics investment projects," Erdogan emphasized.

Because of the conflict between Iran and the United States, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has practically come to a halt. This is a key route for supplying oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas to the global market. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.

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