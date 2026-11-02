Araghchi: Iran is ready for talks with the U.S., but everything depends on Washington's political will

Consultations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, are proceeding very intensively. Further developments depend on Washington's political will. This was stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to him, Tehran has already presented its conditions and plan. Iran is ready to continue working on a settlement if the United States chooses the path of honest diplomacy. Otherwise, the minister warned, Washington will face a tougher response than before.

Araghchi said this to the IRNA news agency during a visit to Turkmenistan.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the resumption of full-fledged negotiations is possible only with the complete acceptance of Tehran's conditions on opening the Strait of Hormuz. Otherwise, the current situation will persist, he added.