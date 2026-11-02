 Araghchi: Iran is ready for talks with the U.S., but everything depends on Washington's political will | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Araghchi: Iran is ready for talks with the U.S., but everything depends on Washington's political will

1news Staff19:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Araghchi: Iran is ready for talks with the U.S., but everything depends on Washington's political will

Consultations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, are proceeding very intensively. Further developments depend on Washington's political will. This was stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to him, Tehran has already presented its conditions and plan. Iran is ready to continue working on a settlement if the United States chooses the path of honest diplomacy. Otherwise, the minister warned, Washington will face a tougher response than before.

Araghchi said this to the IRNA news agency during a visit to Turkmenistan.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the resumption of full-fledged negotiations is possible only with the complete acceptance of Tehran's conditions on opening the Strait of Hormuz. Otherwise, the current situation will persist, he added.

Share:
817

In focus

Politics

Erdogan congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan while flying over the country - VIDEO

Society

False statements attributed to Azerbaijan's president are being spread in the Turkish segment of social media - PHOTO

Society

Star shower over Azerbaijan: when and how to observe the Leonid meteor shower

Society

Armed intruder neutralized on the border with Iran - PHOTO

World

Trump says he is ready to preemptively pardon Musk

Araghchi: Iran is ready for talks with the U.S., but everything depends on Washington's political will

King Charles soaked in tropical downpour in Antigua as Camilla walks off with the only umbrella - VIDEO

Russia officially withdraws from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

IRGC: Another tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

OpenAI fails to raise targeted $30 billion ahead of IPO

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

Latest news

Trump says he is ready to preemptively pardon Musk

Today, 22:20

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov takes gold at tournament in Serbia

Today, 21:05

Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at the European Championship

Today, 20:15

Araghchi: Iran is ready for talks with the U.S., but everything depends on Washington's political will

Today, 19:50

Creation of an Azerbaijani-Chinese industrial park discussed

Today, 19:15

King Charles soaked in tropical downpour in Antigua as Camilla walks off with the only umbrella - VIDEO

Today, 18:10

Armenia rules out participation of third parties in securing peace with Azerbaijan

Today, 17:05

Russia officially withdraws from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture

Today, 16:40

Turkey launches investigation against Google over violations in the field of AI

Today, 16:35

Trump: The U.S. did not engage in combat for most of the conflict with Iran

Today, 16:00

They were carrying 40 tons of diesel and auto parts under the guise of gypsum: trucks detained at the "Red Bridge" - PHOTO

Today, 15:50

SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan announce expansion of restaurant network at gas stations - PHOTO

Today, 15:25

11 tankers burned in the Strait of Hormuz in nine days

Today, 15:22

Ten people detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of plotting a coup — PHOTO

Today, 15:05

Pashinyan: A "secret plan" is being used against Armenia

Today, 15:00

Belgian prime minister submits resignation

Today, 14:55

Erdogan calls for seeking an alternative to routes through Hormuz

Today, 14:50

UNESCO reports a rise in the number of journalists killed worldwide

Today, 14:42

Grigoryan allows for out-of-turn border delimitation on TRIPP sections

Today, 14:35

The Kremlin comments on prospects of Russia's participation in the OTS

Today, 14:32
All news